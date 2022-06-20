Prepare for more of Khabonina’s yoga and twerk experiences

In an era that has quickly grown to become very fast-paced, finding a hobby or extracurricular activities that are stimulating and healthy for the mind, body, and soul is not always an easy task.

Khanaturals, founded by Khabonina Qubeka, has however tried to make things easier for us by bridging the gap between healthy and fun, as well as sexy.

Khabonina – an actress, philanthropist, choreographer, and wellness lifestyle coach – said she has always found a way to remain healthy while doing what she loves the most.

She has launched a new store with a range of natural products including scented soaps, tissue oils, and gels. Also included in her range of products are yoga mats and glasses branded with Khanatural.

She has expressed excitement about her business and how it is growing by leaps and bounds each day.

“Most of my products include ingredients with health benefits that we shouldn’t be missing out on. Seamoss contains 92 of the 101 minerals that the human body is made from, with other influential people such as Kim Kardashian, Meek Mill and others using the product,” she said.

In May, Khanatural hosted its first workout experience for the body, mind, and soul. The first Seamoss yoga and twerk class was held in La Boqueria, Parktown and the next one is scheduled to take place in Menlyn, Pretoria on June 26.

With the first official event done and dusted, Khabonina plans to roll out many more yoga and twerk experiences in different parts of the country.

