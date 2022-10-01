Radio legend Ernest Pillay opens upmarket cigar lounge

Radio legend, Ernest “Smoke” Pillay, officially launched his upmarket cigar lounge and bar on Thursday.

Smokes’ Cigar Lounge and Bar caters for women and men who appreciate the finer things in life.

Located inside the Ramkiki Lodge in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, the establishment promises to perfectly blend business and pleasure.

The former Metro FM presenter said the establishment has been created specifically for those who believe that life is for the living and every single moment matters. It is ideal for busy executives, leaders and dreamers to slow down while contemplating and working on the next plan.

“We chose the countryside because it fits well with our plan of designing and curating an experience that feels like you’re out of the hustle and bustle of the city and allows one to connect more with herself, the music, good food, drinks, and some of the most sought-after cigar brands in the world. It’s a home for all the aficionados, connoisseurs, distinguished foodies, and everyone curious about life and possibilities,” said Pillay.

The name Smoke’s Cigar Lounge is aptly inspired by a sobriquet Ernest Pillay earned in the radio broadcast industry.

“It was during the early 1990s while I was hosting the early breakfast slot 4-6 AM on Radio Metro, now Metro FM, and Lawrence Dube was hosting The Morning Situation 6-9 AM. Lawrance was sharing anecdotes from the Motown Records founder Barry Gordy’s autobiography about the brotherhood between Marvin Gaye and Smokey Robinson, and likened me to the latter Motown icon, and started calling Smoke on-air from that day – and the name has stuck with me since then,” said Pillay.

