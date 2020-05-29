Rhythm City actress gives acting tips through Scripted Conversations channel

Rhythm City actress Kamogelo Molatlhoe is the latest celebrity to launch a social media channel.

The 25-year-old is teaching young aspiring actors the reality of the acting world, through her Instagram TV series, Scripted Conversations.

Molatlhoe is best known for her recurring roles as Keamogetswe on Rhythm City and Cebile on Lithapo.

She talks about her experiences and gives her 30 thousand plus followers lessons on how they can penetrate the acting space.

Speaking to Sunday World, she said the online workshop was inspired after many people thought she was the same age as the characters she plays.

“I created Scripted Conversations because I am a person that loves facilitating anything drama related, I love advising people,” she said.

She says that she gained her experience through her work as a performance coach and casting director for SABC2’s popular soapie Muvhango.

“I’ve been getting a lot of DMs (direct messages) from people asking how they can get into acting and I thought I would rather create a proper platform that is educational. It is a platform I wish I had growing up, to decide on whether it should get into the industry,” she said.

She said it was significant that this series came at a time when many people are at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown period.

“The online space is our new reality. People should know how to do self takes, record themselves, use quality phone cameras. You have to create your own platforms. We saw that production can take breaks at any time.”

The actress delves into topics such as the do’s and don’t’s of auditioning, 10 things you need to know about acting, how to place your feelings, movement, growing intentionally, and the difference between television and theater.

“A lot of people think that it is easy to become an actor, it looks glamorous and go monate (it’s nice or a jol) but it’s really not like that. At the end of the day, you need to know your ‘why?’, and if you know ‘your why?’ it helps you grow intentionally. Everybody is an actor and everything is a performance in life but why are you doing it is important,” she said.

Author



Nokuthula Zwane