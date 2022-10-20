Rolls-Royce launches British car maker’s first electric car

Luxury car manufacturing icon Rolls-Royce has joined the electric car bandwagon with the unveiling of Spectre, which it bills as the “world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupe”.

The British car maker said the car, which it will roll out in the last quarter of 2023, is the “spiritual successor” to the Phantom Coupe.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said Spectre possesses all the qualities that have secured the Rolls-Royce legend.

“This incredible motor car, conceived from the very beginning as our first fully electric model, is silent, powerful and demonstrates how perfectly Rolls-Royce is suited to electrification,” said Müller-Ötvös.

“Spectre’s all-electric powertrain will assure the marque’s sustained success and relevance while dramatically increasing the definition of each characteristic that makes a Rolls-Royce a Rolls-Royce.”

He further said he believes Spectre is the most perfect product that Rolls-Royce has ever produced.

“At Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, perfection is more about making the very best products. It is a culture, an attitude and our guiding philosophy. Indeed, it is our founding father, Sir Henry Royce, who said ‘strive for perfection in everything you do’.

“Spectre has been conceived within this culture. It is perfectly in tune with the sensibilities of our time. It states the direction for the future of our marque and perfectly answers a call from the most discerning individuals in the world to elevate the electric motor car experience, because Spectre is a Rolls-Royce first and an electric car second.”

