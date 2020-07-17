SA’s most loved chocolates are here to stay – Nestle’

There was an outcry of disappointment from South African chocolate lovers when news spread that the Nestle’ Bar One, Peppermint Crisp, Quality Street and Milky Bar were being discontinued.

This was after it was announced that the 50-year-old, Nestle’ Chocolate Log was being discontinued.

But the company have assured South Africans that most of their favourites are here to stay.

“Nestle Bar -One, Nestle Peppermint Crisp, Nestle Quality Street and Nestle Milky Bar are here to stay,” the company said in a statement.

Peppermint Crisp is often used in the uniquely SA dessert, Peppermint crisp tart and Quality Street is a tradition in many homes over Christmas time.

Zumi Njongwe, Consumer Communication and Marketing Excellence Director, Nestlé East and Southern Africa said for the past 50 years, they have been bringing innovations like the newly released Kitkat chunky salted caramel and the KitKat chunky white and look forward . to new products hitting the shelves soon.

“With new innovations, sometimes we need to say goodbye to certain sizes and flavours of our products,” she said confirming that the Chocolate Log was definitely not returning to shelves.

Other chocolates taking a back seat include the Milky Bar Peanut and Bar-One Peanut, Milo will not return as of August.

Discontinued Sizes-Only include:

NESTLÉ CRISP Peppermint 24x150g

KIT KAT 2F White 36x20g

NESTLÉ KIT KAT Mini Bag White 32x200g

NESTLÉ CRUNCH Milk 24x80g

NESTLÉ MILKYBAR SMARTIES 8(10x80g)

NESTLÉ MILKYBAR Krackle 8(10x80g)

NESTLÉ QUALITY STREET Gift Box12x200g & Bag 8x500g

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom