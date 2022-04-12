‘Savage Beauty’ not short of family secrets, vengeance

Nthathi Moshesh will now bring her prowess to new local Netflix Africa series Savage Beauty.

This time the veteran actress takes on the role of family matriarch for the Bhengus. She is joined by Dumisani Mbebe, who takes on the role of Don, and together they rule their beauty empire and family with an iron fist.

The trailer for the series was released on Tuesday and it airs officially a month from today on May 12.

Rosemary Zimu is the leading lady in the role of Zinhle, a mysterious young woman with a tragic past. The story revolves around her.

Produced by Quizzical Pictures and created by Lebogang Mogashoa, who is also known for M-Net’s Legacy, this series tells the story about Zinhle who returns to seek revenge by exposing family secrets, leading the Bhengus down a path of destruction.

The main cast also includes Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, Angela Sithole, Jesse Suntele, Oros Mampofu, Mpho Sebeng, Slindile Nodangala, and John Ncamane.

The Netflix series also includes cameo appearances by Terry Pheto, Sarah Langa, Trevor Stuurman, Loyiso Gola, Thando Hopa, Kefilwe Mabote, and Lasizwe.

