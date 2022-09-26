Savanna brings comedian Trevor Noah back home for 12 gigs

Insanely talented comedian and international export Trevor Noah is coming home for a long overdue tour in Spring next year.

Savanna Premium Cider announced on Monday that Trevor will perform in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria over 12 days as part of Savanna Presents Trevor Noah Live in South Africa between August and September 2023.

“Savanna is thrilled to welcome Trevor Noah back home. We believe comedy is a human right, and that South Africans’ superpower is our ability to laugh in the face of challenges,” said Eugene Lenford, marketing manager at Savanna Cider.

“Our purpose as a brand is to uplift and unite our nation through humour. We have a crisp, witty perspective on daily life, societal norms, culture and traditions in SA. For the last two decades and over the course of the global pandemic, we made it our mission to support and uplift the comedy industry.

“We knew that bringing Trevor back home would show just how far we are willing to go for this industry and, naturally, our community. Siyavanna South Africa, we see you.”

Trevor said its been too long since he performed on Mzansi’s stages. “I’m excited to be back in front of a home crowd,” he said.

This year also marks the comedian’s 21st year in entertainment. His journey started with a small role on SABC3’s Isidingo soap opera in 2002 before he honed his presenting and comedy skills on radio, TV, and stand-up comedy stages around the world.

In 2015, he became the host of Comedy Central’s satirical news show The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, a move that firmly stamped his mark in the world.

He has since hosted big gigs including The Grammys and the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, appeared in blockbuster movies and wrote a best-selling memoir Born a Crime.

Trevor is currently combining his TV hosting duties at The Daily Show with live tour dates in North America.

Tickets for the much-anticipated local shows will be available at www.trevornoah.com (processed exclusively through Quicket) from 9am on Tuesday.

Confirmed dates include:

Grandwest, Cape Town: 31 August 2023 to 3 September 2023

Durban International Convention Centre: 7 September 2023 to 10 September 2023

SunBet Arena, Pretoria: 12-15 September 2023

