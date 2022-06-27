Seabrook creates app for those choosing abstinence

All those who wish to join the sexual abstinence lifestyle can now hang out with like-minded people online – and probably find a soul mate.

The Sexless Tribe has been developed into an app for individuals who feel the need to keep away from sexual deeds due to personal reasons. It was mainly created to help Christians stay sexually abstinent and find partners who are understanding of the culture and religion.

It has been developed by American Shakia Seabrook, a woman who decided she wanted to stay celibate and wrote a book called The Decision: A Conversation on the Tempting, Confusing, Yet Rewarding Abstinence Journey.

“I decided to live a sexual abstinent lifestyle at the age of 13 and have stayed committed. In 2017 I published my book. I soon realised that abstinence was not being talked about, though there were thousands of people living the lifestyle. So, I set out to make abstinence visible,” said Seabrook.

The application is considered a safe space to talk all things abstinence. This can include breaking virginity after marriage, challenges and temptations faced while trying to stay pure and how to remain untouched forever, if preferred. It sends daily motivational quotes and holds Zoom meetings for the global community to engage.

The 34-year-old virgin believes she is God-sent to unite the abstinent community and keep motivating them to stay true to their decision, even if the reasons are not rooted in religion.

“During my younger years my love for conversation and my natural energy was looked at as something to be suppressed. Well, well, isn’t it interesting that my ability to captivate people with conversation and my high energy are two of the qualities that I am often praised for in my latter years? They are the very traits that make me a sought-after speaker.

“I am told countlessly how my words are going to ‘change people’s lives’ and my energy is ‘contagious’. These two traits are exactly what are putting smiles on the faces and in the hearts of the people I come into contact with.”

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author