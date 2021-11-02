Selling sweets births property business empire

Johannesburg – She is often mistaken for an influencer because of her looks.

But Nozipho Zulu says she is just a savvy businesswoman who uses social media to market her business and share her success with others.

Zulu is the owner of Zee Holdings, which focuses on health, skincare, clothing and property.

Born and bred in KwaZulu-Natal in the rural parts of KwaDlangezwa, she grew up in a polygamous family, with her father having two wives.

She says growing up with many siblings meant she had to share all the time, something she still does and was the inspiration behind a giveaway that caused excitement on social media.

Zulu gave away R100 000 in cash, the latest smartphones and laptops, and some of the products that she sells at her stores.

“The give-away was not only just to share with my fans, but it was a marketing strategy, which has worked out very well. In as much as I have spent so much money, it was worth it.

“If you’re business-minded, then you would understand. I could have chosen to use influencers, but I figured let me do something different.”

Zulu says she is grateful her business is growing in leaps and bounds as she had bought 10 properties this year.

“My area of focus is on residential and commercial space.”

However, it was not an easy road to success.

“Life was not easy for me. I used to walk to school barefoot for four hours daily. Due to my situation, I came up with a plan to try to raise money. I started selling sweets and biscuits.

“I was a top achiever and a head girl. After I passed my matric, I got a bursary to study at the University of Cape Town,” she says.

Zulu studied computer science, but she failed the course and switched to finance.

On completion of her degree, she moved to Johannesburg and was an intern at Sotobe Chartered Accounting.

“I worked for a year at the accounting firm. Six months into my internship I realized that I had to do something on the side. I was getting paid, but the

money was not enough, so I started selling weaves, bags and shoes.”

“I would post pictures on social media wearing my weaves and clothes and I started noticing that people would ask me where I bought my products. That is when I saw a business opportunity.”

A year after doing her internship, she quit her job to focus on her business.

“I do not like to buy anything on credit, but I had to take risks and take out a loan to start my company. As it flourished, I saw the need to do more and that’s why today I have so many businesses.”

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma