Sho Madjozi lifts lockdown blues through #SpiritsUP

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Sho Madjozi. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

 

Award-winning musician Sho Madjozi has teamed up with TikTok to launch its latest campaign #SpiritsUP.

Sho Madjozi has thus created a single titled “SPIRIT UP”, accompanied by a smashing music video. Locals are encouraged to jump on to TikTok and spread the joy by creating their own dance video.

Sho Madjozi said the campaign is close to her heart as she too had found social distancing, and lockdown in general, to be discouraging at times.

“I want to encourage people to look at the brighter side of life – to remain positive and try to have fun among all this madness. This is why I chose to partner with TikTok on this launch. While I have been at home, TikTok has been a platform for me to find joy and entertainment. Even more so, it has been a way for me to connect with my fans,” said the hitmaker.

Flowing with an upbeat and groovy Gqom sound, Sho Madjozi encourages listeners in her song to “keep our hopes alive – gotta take care so the spirit doesn’t die.”

Boniswa Sidwaba, TikTok Content Operations Manager, Africa said it was their mission to maintain an optimistic outlook and remain joyful in times like these.

“Which is why we have launched this campaign to bring everyone together as a community that is supporting, encouraging, and even uplifting one another,” said Sidwaba.

Accompanying the new single is an official music video in collaboration with popular TikTok dance creators, Matthew J Power and Reece Clewis.

Check out the song here:  https://www.tiktok.com/@shomadjozi/video/6842034146202782982

