Shudufadzo Musida one of Miss Heritage Global 2022 judges

Former Miss South Africa Shudufadzo Musida is one of the Miss Heritage Global 2022 judges.

Musida will be co-judging with media personality Lethabo Lejoy and influencer Olwethu Leshabane.

Mbofholowo Lorraine Mbodi, CEO of Miss Heritage Global 2022 said: “At the end of the day this is an international pageant, so it only made sense to include judges from international roots. Miss Heritage Global is also a pageant that embraces culture and heritage, if we only stick to one nation, when it comes to the judging panel, it defeats the whole purpose of this pageant.”

The Miss Heritage Global 2022 finale will also be judged by Alina Castillo, Miss Heritage Costa Rica 2019; Nguyen Vo An, founder and vice president of Miss Friendship World and founder and president of Miss Southern Vietnam; Aleksandar Rajkov, regional director for Balkan World Beauty Congress as well as owner and CEO of Miss World Car and Motorsport, Safety Car Officer and Akofa Dokosi of Ghana Tourism development company.

Founder and International Relations manager of Miss Heritage Global 2022, Ronald Tisauke said he trusts that the judges will look for courageous, confident women who exude their culture and heritage with pride and have sincerity in their approach

The Miss Heritage Global 2022, which will be hosted by Khanyi Mbau and Mpho Popps, will take place at the Kalahari Waterfront Thohoyandou in Limpopo on September 24.

