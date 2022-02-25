Simz Ngema’s tips on how to become a successful influencer

Singer, actress, and Gold Series ambassador Simphiwe “Simz” Ngema is of the opinion that building an online profile and becoming a respected influencer on social media is not simple.

She said with the influencer market projected to grow to an astonishing $16.4-billion (R247-billion) industry, many content creators on platforms like Instagram and TikTok will tell you that it’s tough to find your authentic voice, to motivate people to respond, encourage and to support you.

And while we see many content producers raise their hands, we also see many fall.

With more than 2-million followers on Instagram alone, Simz is one of the fortunate few to have made a success of her brand using social media.

She shared tips for those trying to gain influence:

Post often to grow your following: The more you’re showing people, the more likely that you’ll make an impact and create anticipation. Decide what kind of brand you want to be and what brands you would like to attract to do collaborations with: Think about how your own signature style works with certain brands and create a “wish” list for future collaborations. Make sure that your profile is authentic and that it represents who you are: It is very clear when someone is not being real on their platforms, and it’s certainly not something you can do forever. Start as you wish to continue and be yourself. Your followers will love you for it. Social media can be addictive, so make sure that you take some time off from it: It’s easy to let your device creep into every facet of your life, so you’ll need to set boundaries for yourself early on to keep the balance healthy. Understand that whatever you put out on social media will be out there for the rest of your life, so protect yourself: It goes without saying that nothing should ever be posted from a place of anger, resentment, competitiveness, or jealousy.

“The online world can be tough, but 90% of the time you should be enjoying yourself and growing from the process. There are lots of hoops to jump and many do’s and don’ts, so take it slow and listen to the feedback you get from your followers. If you’re not learning and growing, then it’s time to reassess,” she said.

