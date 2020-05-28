Singer Holly Rey, a diabetic sufferer, out to dismantle misconceptions

Holly Rey, who shot to fame with her dance track, Deeper, opened up about her Diabetic journey on social media – adding that doing so up was a scary experience.

She was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes at the tender age of 11 and has had to manage it ever since.

The singer’s motivation to post about her journey is to stop stereotypes and misconceptions about the condition. And to protect those who have to live with it during this COVID-19 pandemic, as contracting the coronavirus is highly risky for them.

“The decision to open up about this part of my life has been a very scary one for me because of how personal and difficult this particular journey has been for me. When I was 11 I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes and my world changed forever. Diabetes is a chronic disease and something that diabetics have to navigate and calculate every day. We have good days and we have bad days. But on top of that, we deal with so many stereotypes and misconception that makes us feel uncomfortable and sometimes ashamed of our condition- I often hear people say things like, “only old people have diabetes”, “only overweight people have diabetes” “did you get diabetes from eating too much sugar” – and the answer to all of these questions is no. When I was younger I would avoid telling people about my condition until it was absolutely necessary to avoid judgement which often meant putting my own health at risk.

This period of the COVID pandemic has been an incredibly scary time for people living with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes and every day I wake up and think about all the people across SA who are living with diabetes and aren’t able to isolate or fully protect themselves. I have realized that I have a responsibility to open up and create awareness about diabetes. What I thought would be my greatest weakness in life has become my greatest strength. I want to show kids and anyone living with Type 1 diabetes that you can achieve your greatest dreams. Having to constantly monitor your glucose and depending on insulin is not a limitation and you do not have to hide it.

I recently went on to a CGM system and although I was nervous to have a foreign object attached to me at first, I honestly don’t even notice it and it has changed my life completely. It has become my best friend. I always joke with my friends and say that I am a semi-bionic woman. I want kids to learn about CGMS and I want to be a part of changing the lives of South Africans affected by Type 1 Diabetes. CGMS has helped me accomplish so much. The journey to self-love is a process and I can’t wait to share it with you,” reads her post.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom