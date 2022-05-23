Sip N Paint uncorks your creative side

Sip N Paint is a new way of socializing and relaxing while experiencing therapy through art. It is a fun and unique way to uncork your creativity.

An experienced or local artist takes you through the process of unleashing your inner Van Gogh to create your personal masterpiece.

Sip N Paint events combine a professionally led painting class with a high-energy environment and a few drinks, from wine to mimosas and champagne.

Artist Kamogelo Litheko hosts Sip N Paint events at the Mangrove in Braamfontein, Joburg, every Friday alongside Zuleika Desouza, who is a qualified psychologist and has a certificate in art therapy.

“Therapy through art is a concept which we started this year. It has helped people unleash the creative sides they did not know existed,” said Litheko.

“Most people we engage with are not artistically competent so they create their art as if they were children. It is a way of reconnecting an adult with their childhood, which often excites them.”

Litheko said they have been able to give people the opportunity to work on something with their hands and to engage in dialogue about things that happen in the subconscious.

“We have had a lot of positive feedback from the project. People did not know what to expect and were pleasantly surprised.

“We also keep learning from each session and are finding a way to develop the concept while we create work.”

Another trend or term that most people have been throwing around is Sip N See

A Sip N See party gives people an opportunity to have friends and family over to meet and greet a new baby or child shortly after birth or adoption.

The party to welcome the new baby is the same as an open- house baby-shower.

Most baby showers and sprinkles occur before the baby comes, while a Sip N See occurs afterward.

The Sip N See is a much more casual event than a shower. While baby-showers are traditionally for women only, men and children may attend a Sip N See.

