Somizi to host Luju Food & Lifestyle culinary festival 

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has been announced as the culinary host of the Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival. The lifestyle festival is back for its fourth edition of family-friendly feast of culinary exploits, high-end fashion and Afro-centric music.

The event will celebrate the wealth, sophistication and elegance of the African heritage on September 30 and October 1 in Eswatini.

The culinary programme will mix exotic seasoning into a vibrant melting pot of indigenous tastes and techniques.

Food enthusiast Somizi will provide an Afro-Fusion cooking demonstration, as well as host the Pick n Pay Luju Cook-Off Competition finale for up-and-coming cooks and chefs.

The attendees will get to celebrate the cultural diversity and influence of African flavour on the numerous food options available in the Luju Food Garden.

There will also be pop-up stands around the festival grounds and a feast at the Luju Long Table to tantalise the taste buds with rich offerings for your palate.

