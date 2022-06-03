Table Mountain Cableway to close for five weeks starting in July

Table Mountain Cableway will close for five-weeks in July. The Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company (TMACC) said this was for a maintenance shutdown.

The shutdown will be between 25 July and 28 August for the maintenance of the cableways’ upper and lower stations and the cabins.

The company said this year’s process is extensive and complex, which will require a five-week-long complete shutdown as the work scheduled for this year cannot be carried out in between normal operations.

Wahida Parker, the Managing Director at TMACC said: “We take the safety of all visitors at the cableway seriously, and the maintenance shutdown reflects our commitment to ensure the best experience possible for all visitors. By consistently taking the necessary steps, we can continue to attract and safely move thousands of tourists to the top of the mountain.

“The shutdown is to ensure safety on the cableway, allowing it to run optimally, and reducing technical delays. It will also help TMACC to comply with safety standards set by Seilbahnen Schweiz.”

She said that during the earlier stages of the pandemic, operations were already interrupted for extended periods of time.

“We used this available time in 2020 and 2021 to carry out some of the maintenance that was scheduled during that period,” said Parker.

Last year’s maintenance work included a general inspection, testing and calibration. High-use items in the cabins, such as door mechanisms, were also inspected and serviced.

Food and beverage sales at the lower station will not be affected.

Emile Streicher, Executive Manager of Technical at TMACC, said the focus for this year would be on the track-ropes which carry the majority of the weight of the cable cars, along with the brackets from which the cabins are suspended, and the hydraulic braking system situated at the lower station.

The company said hikers and mountain climbers would still be able to make their way to the top of the mountain and back down by foot. Those celebrating a birthday during the shutdown can still make use of the free birthday ticket promotion until the end of September.

