Talking about suicide helps prevent someone from ending their life

Many Mzansi celebrities – including Riky Rick, Patrick Shai, Jabulani “HHP” Tsambo, Nuchume Siwudla and Anele Tembe – have died by suicide as a result of mental health challenges.

Clinical psychologist and South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) board deputy chairperson, Zamo Mbele, said on this World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) it is important to remember that suicide does not discriminate.

It affects all ages, races, genders, and people from various socio-economic backgrounds.

“Suicide is happening within our families, affecting campuses and schools, and impacting communities across the country. Even one suicide is one too many,” said Mbele.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 700 000 people are dying by suicide each year. For every suicide committed, there has been an estimated 20 suicide attempts, with many more having serious thoughts of ending their lives.

Cassey Chambers, Sadag’s operations director, said talking about depression and suicide creates an opportunity to discuss the feelings and thoughts that might have otherwise remained hidden.

“Global research shows [that] talking about suicide does not cause suicide, rather not talking about it can lead thoughts of suicide into actions,” said Chambers.

South African men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women, and adolescents remain the most at-risk age group.

According to the recent Mental State of the World report, South Africa is ranked lowest. The report states that the mental wellbeing of the youth is deteriorating globally, citing the time spent online as one of the contributing factors.

There is also stigma and fear around suicide, making people afraid to talk about it and believing that talking could “plant the seed” or cause someone to take their life.

By normalising conversations around mental health and suicide prevention, we make it more comfortable to talk about these important issues at home, around the dinner table, at work, or to friends.

For World Suicide Prevention Day this year, Sadag is encouraging people to have conversations to create more safe spaces to talk about the prevention of suicide, saying talking about suicide is prevention.

