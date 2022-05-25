Tea galore as Zioux celebrated International Tea Day in style

Actress and TV presenter Pearl Thusi hosted an opulent high tea at Zioux as the establishment celebrated the International Tea Day on Saturday.

The day, which honours the long history of tea, which dates back more than 5 000 years. It also serves as a reminder of the economic and cultural importance that this beverage enjoys around the world.

Among guests who turned up at the luxurious bar and lounge The Marc in Sandton were Lindiwe Mazibuko, Lerato Sengadi, and Lesego Kgosimolao – The Stylist.

Although the price of the high tea event may seem ridiculous, R750 per person, it is worth it. From satisfyingly savory to sinfully sweet and everything snacks in between, the high tea offering takes you on an exclusive journey.

Not only do you get tea and snacks, but bottles of champagne are available for people who are not lovers of tea.

Tea, being the world’s most-consumed drink after water, came in many flavours from Earl Grey & Bergamot, Jasmine Jazz (green tea dried over jasmine blossoms), Apple Crumble (rooibos-based with dried apples and cinnamon), Hot Cross Bun (chai-based with cinnamon and cloves), Unicorn Tea (flowers dried from butterfly pea flowers and lemongrass), and Black Forest Cherry (fruit-based with dried cherries and chocolate essence).

And just like wine, there’s a sommelier for tea who makes the experience delightful.

From smelling the different choices of loose leaf teas from the Toni Glass Collection to the selection of six different specialty teas, including a blue-coloured Unicorn tea smelling like perfume-unique flavours, it’s an experience that will leave you satisfied.

