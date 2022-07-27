‘The Wife: Behind The Veil’ to premiere in August

The Wife: Behind The Veil is to premiere on Showmax in August.

The eight-part special takes The Wife fans behind the scenes of the most long-awaited telenovela.

While the fans, popularly known as the ‘5am club’ wait for Season 3, which will premier in November, Behind The Veil brings all your faves back to revisit the questions that kept The Wife at the top of Twitter every Thursday for two seasons.

The Wife broke records on Showmax, won DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards for Abdul Khoza (Nqoba) and Kwenzo Ngcobo (Qhawe), and is now up for 10 SAFTAs, including Best Telenovela, Best Actor (Bonko Khoza as Mqhele), Best Supporting Actor (Abdul Khoza as Nqoba), and Supporting Actress (Zikhona Sodlaka as Mandisa).

Behind The Veil’s first two episodes will be aired on 5 August, while two new episodes will air every Friday until 26 August.

