To wallpaper or not?

Johannesburg – I’ve never had a home with wallpaper before but have always loved it as you can personalize your space, it looks luxurious, is easy to install and really not as expensive if you shop around.

There are a few ways of applying wallpaper but I prefer durability from using Wallpaper adhesive.

I prefer traditional wallpaper because its more durable than peel& stick wallpaper which can peel off embarrassing you.

Places to try:

Robin Springs Wallpapers are an option as they have a vast range of curated designer wallpaper from designers and photographers.

The bespoke wallpaper company uses high definition printing technology, creates designs that showcase modern innovative anesthetics especially for you.

GAME

Metro

Builders Warehouse

Mr Price Home

Tips

Make installation faster by measuring the height of your walls and then choosing your paper and installers.

-Opt for laminated wallpaper for your bathroom and kitchen.

– Choose wallpaper as it adheres easily and smoothly to walls and hide imperfections or children’s art.

Give yourself a quick make-over this winter and start with a single wall.

Forget paint and get some fascinating texture, design, and bring life to a dull room with wallpaper.

