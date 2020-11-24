Trevor Noah to host 63d Grammy Awards

SA’s very own and Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammy awards next January.

This was announced in the United States earlier today.

The Daily Show tweeted that they can’t think of a better person to serve as the Master of ceremonies for Music’s biggest night.

He also features on the recent GQ cover magazine, 25th edition as Newsman of the year.

The worst thing about being on the cover of GQ is they can make you look so good people in real life are like… “Damn Trev, what happened?”

The best part is… SHARING THIS HONOUR WITH GEORGE CLOONEY & MEGAN THE STALLION! Thank you @GQMagazine @ShaniqwaJarvis @mobolajidawodu pic.twitter.com/wuK4naTqB6 — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 18, 2020

