E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Lifestyle

Trevor Noah to host 63d Grammy Awards

By Somaya Stockenstroom

SA’s very own and Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammy awards next January.

This was announced in the United States earlier today.

The Daily Show tweeted that they can’t think of a better person to serve as the Master of ceremonies for Music’s biggest night.


He also features on the recent GQ cover magazine, 25th edition as Newsman of the year.

Author


Similar stories

Entertainment

Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival free online event next month

Hugh Masekela's most famous quote is probably: “My biggest obsession is to show Africans, and the world, who the people of Africa really are." His...
Read more
Breaking News

Kelly Khumalo is an “age cheat”

The legal showdown between afro-pop singer Kelly Khumalo and Nedbank over her failure to pay her vehicle instalments has resolved a decade long enigma...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.