Tumisho Masha shares his weight-loss journey

Actor and presenter Tumisho Masha has thanked his wife and his team for helping him achieve his goal of losing weight.

Sharing his journey on Instagram, the actor wrote that he had been training for six weeks and has had a very strict diet that he had to follow.

He also shared that he is still not done with his journey, but is on the half-way mark of achieving his weigh-loss goal.

He wrote: “We are halfway through the mission. Now it’s time to conquer more big-time roles, sir.”

