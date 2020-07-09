Usain Bolt names his baby Lightning

With Usain Bolt running like the flash, it’s no surprise that he named his newborn daughter Lightning.

Her full name is Olympia Lightning Bolt. A name the Olympic star earned after setting a world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-metre race at the World Championships in Berlin, 2009.

This earned him the reputation of being the fastest man in history.

The sports star revealed his daughter’s name in a dedication post to his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, on Instagram today, wishing her a happy 21st birthday.

She gave birth to the little one in May this year.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom