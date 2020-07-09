Breaking News

Usain Bolt names his baby Lightning

By Somaya Stockenstroom

With Usain Bolt running like the flash, it’s no surprise that he named his newborn daughter Lightning.

Her full name is Olympia Lightning Bolt. A name the Olympic star earned after setting a world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100-metre race at the World Championships in Berlin, 2009.

This earned him the reputation of being the fastest man in history.

The sports star revealed his daughter’s name in a dedication post to his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, on Instagram today, wishing her a happy 21st birthday.

She gave birth to the little one in May this year.

