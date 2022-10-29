VFS Global making visa application for travel simpler

Covid-19 put the world on hold for two years, which made travelling an impossible mission for South Africans and the rest of the world.

With the world trying to find its feet post-pandemic, the demand for travel demand has surged as people are eager to explore and reconnect with loved ones local and abroad.

To make the process of travelling abroad easier, Visa Facilitation Services (VFS) Global having process 100 million visa applications in the past, has mandated itself to give travellers a smoother visa application process.

Regional Head Sub Saharan Africa Harisprasad Viswanathan said VFS Global is well-positioned to weigh in on travel trends in a post-pandemic landscape and South Africans’ current preferences when it comes to business and leisure travel.

“The opening of international borders, the lifting of travel restrictions, the reviving of international flights and reopening of on-campus classes by overseas universities are the major contributors to the current increase in visa applications and outbound traffic from South Africa this year,” said Viswanathan.

Viswanathan added that their services are convenient.

“Applicants are more receptive to services such as the VFS Global’s Digital Document Check, which allows would-be travellers to get their application documents validated online before visiting the Centre, thereby reducing the time spent.”

Viswanathan stated that the safety of their clients is of utmost importance to them and they continue to remain fully committed to maintaining the highest levels of cybersecurity.

“Over the years, we have made significant investments in robust and highly-secure systems, controls and processes to ensure everyone’s safety and privacy.

Each pillar of the strategy is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, as well as national priorities, and include a considerable focus on diversity, equity and inclusion, employee empowerment and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.”

Author