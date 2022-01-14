Village orphan crowned Miss Mashau

Johannesburg- Nukeri Aluta Makhanani, an 18-year-old from Hamashau, a rural village in Limpopo, was crowned Miss Mashau a few weeks ago.

Nukeri Aluta Makhanani was raised by her maternal grandmother who took over after her mother’s passing in 2005.

At the time of her mother’s passing, Nukeri Aluta Makhanani was a year and 7 months.

“When my mother died she left me with my elder brother. My grandmother was assisted by the little that my father gave her. We were staying in the home with one rondavel house and a two-room of zink house. My father later died when I was 7 years old,” she said.

The contestants who competed for the crown together with her were a group of exceptional and focused young women from Hamashau.

“Throughout primary school, I wore closed given clothes by my relatives. In high school, my grandmother was paying for my transport money without anyone’s help.”

“By the time I got to Grade 11, things weren’t easy as my grandmother was very ill and I was the one looking after her. She was the breadwinner and the only parent I had left. In March 2020 she lost her life.”

The win has boosted Nukeri Aluta Makhanani’s confidence as she prepares for an exciting life ahead.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author