What to watch: Countdown to Christmas with Showmax

Johannesburg- Showmax is counting down to Christmas with new festive season movies coming every day until 25 December 2021.

Here’s a taste of the highlights from this advent calendar for film fans, including some rather untraditional options that may make you rethink everything you thought you knew about the genre:

CHRISTMAS, SOUTH AFRICAN-STYLE

BOXING DAY | Stream from 23 December 2021

Unable to afford to bury their gogo, Vele and her hot-headed younger brother become amateur kidnappers on Christmas Day, taking a government minister hostage in exchange for ransom money that they want to use to be able to celebrate her life and give her a fitting farewell.

ASSEBLIEF & DANKIE | Stream from 25 December 2021

A homeless woman saves the life of a wealthy CEO, and in an unusual moment of Christmas spirit, he invites her to recover in his luxury penthouse. He laughs off her claims to be from another world – until his own starts tipping over.

A SAFE BET | Stream from 16 December

Pearl is the most sought-after attorney in the country – at the cost of her love life. When her boyfriend dumps her just as the Christmas family gathering is around the corner, Pearl’s increasingly impatient mother drags her to church for some divine intervention. She receives a life-changing prophecy about who she’ll find her happily ever after with: a man with the surname Dlamini. But will Pearl follow her heart or the prophecy?

SEASON’S FEELINGS | Stream from 16 December 2021

In Season’s Feelings, on their way to a not-so-conventional Christmas party, a band of outsiders collide with themselves and each other as they try to figure out quarter-life, half-loves and family.

Co-directed by 2021 SAFTA winner Jozua Malherbe (Griekwastad) and Nagvlug Films co-owner Zandré Coetzer, the young adult comedy co-stars Natalie Robbie and Zandile Lujabe (Ayeye, Isidingo).

NATIVITY | Stream from 24 December 2021

In Nativity, a group of well-intentioned community members tries to produce an amateur Christmas show to save their community hall.

EVE’S CHRISTMAS | Stream from 24 December 2021

In Eve’s Christmas, two feuding siblings, Carl and Eve, are forced to face their differences when Carl’s son asks (in prayer) that Eve come to visit for Christmas. This sets in motion some seriously comical (and bittersweet) events involving a toy, Father Christmas, and maybe even honoring their father’s dying wish.

