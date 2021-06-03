Winter tips to keep your hair healthy

Johannesburg – Nurturing our hair during colder seasons helps us keep our hair healthy and moisturised.

Winter can be the worst season when it comes to maintaining our kinky hair.

Excessive dryness leads to hair breakage and a dry scalp.

Renowned hairstylist Thomas Tsheola gives us some hair tips to keep our preserve the much-needed moisture that keeps our hair healthy this winter.

Keep your head warm

Even with protective styles, we should always keep warm during the cold months. This is the perfect time to wear those cute hats or beanies to enhance your look.

Retain Moisture

The most important weapon to combating dryness during winter is to protect your hair by retaining moisture.

Tsheola advises on using light oils on the scalp such as avocado, jojoba and coconut oil to ensure that your hair stays natural and doesn’t break. Additionally, it is important to drink more water.

Avoid products that contact harsh chemicals

Please avoid using products with sodium lauryl sulfate, mineral oil and petrolatum because they cause more dryness.

Minimize the heat

The quickest way to cause breakage is by using excessive heat. When using heating tools such as hair dryers, straighteners and curling tongs, please ensure that you use a leave-in conditioner accompanied by a heat protecting hair serum to replenish moisture.

Protective styling

Protective styles can also be a great aid when trying to optimise your winter hair routine. Protective styles can be anything from crochet, twist to box braids that can be kept in for several weeks.

Tsheola adds that when your hair is not in a protective style, you may have tangling, dryness or breakage that can result in moisture loss. Protectives styles shield your hair from the elements and minimise the need for manipulation with heat.

Take extra care of your scalp

Your scalp needs care too. Your scalp is an extension of your face. Just like the rest of your skin, your scalp also needs regular exfoliation. It is important to do a deep treatment once or twice a month.

Sunday World

Author



Kuli Roberts