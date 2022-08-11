Women are better drivers than men, suggests Netstar survey

It turns out that it is a myth that women are bad drivers, according to a survey conducted by vehicle tracking specialists Netstar, which revealed that women beat men on the road.

The survey analysed listed incidents of vehicle impacts, rough braking, severe acceleration, and tough cornering as a ratio of total male and female Netstar customers. On all systems of measurement, women outperformed men who pose more risks on the road.

According to Cliff de Wit, Netstar’s chief technology officer, the findings indicate that female customers drove better than males during the four-month measured period.

“The data was gathered using Netstar telematics, which is a combination of vehicle sensors, GPS, and telecommunications technology, and supports emerging offerings like usage-based vehicle insurance and underwriting,” said De Wit.

Recorded vehicle impacts on hitting potholes, kerbs, or other vehicles by women customers is sitting at 1.3% of the total number of Netstar’s female customer base during the period measured, compared with 1.4% for men.

Harsh-braking registered incidents represent 16.9% of female members and 22.8% of males while harsh accelerations are 4.5% for women and 10% for men. The study also found that harsh-cornering proportions are 13.2% for women compared with 18.8% for men.

Through the information, it was discovered that there were more fatalities per billion kilometres travelled among men than there were among women. This was true for all vehicle types – cars, vans, lorries, motorcycles, busses, and bicycles.

“Despite the outcome of such studies, we encourage drivers of all gender identities to drive safely and to use their telematics data to improve their performance and protect lives”, said De Wit.

