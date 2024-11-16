Women likelier to regret tattoo than men

There are many reasons why people do not like how their tattoo is or how it turned out. Some people resent getting a tattoo because they no longer resonate with the idea behind it.

A study by tattoo stylist found that more than 60% of people with a tattoo regret it and are considering laser removal. The most regretted are quotes, lettering and flowers – 74% said they would cover the tattoo they regret up.

The study, which was over three months, evaluated regret based on 15 factors, meticulously organised into seven categories namely gender, age, number of tattoos, tattoo placement, size, style and reason for getting the tattoo.

It is important to choose a good tattoo artist to avoid botched artwork and blown-up tattoos. The study also showed that women are more likely to regret a tattoo compared to men or non-binary people.

Many reasons are behind this including higher beauty standards for women.

The younger the get them, the more they regret them

Almost half – 49% – of the people who get their tattoo before turning 20 years old regret it and another 40% regret the tattoo they got in their 20s.

As the people get older, tattoo regrets diminish significantly, presumably because as they mature their choice of tattoo or placement is better.

The more visible the tattoo, the more regretted with arms leading at 42% yet this is where most are placed because they are easier to care for during healing. They are also easier to show off or hide, as and when necessary.

Ironically, face tattoos are regretted the least

The study also reveals that ‘job stopper tattoos’ – the highly exposed tattoo such as face tattoos, neck tattoos and hand tattoos – are not the most regretted.

Face and neck tattoos were only regretted by 6% and 7% of the respondents respectively. Hand tattoos are higher on the scale of regret possibly because of blowouts and fading, which are more common as tattoos placed there age.

