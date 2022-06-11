‘Young, Rich and and African’ nominated in prestigious UK awards

Reality TV show Young, Rich, and African has bagged a nomination at the 11th annual National Reality Television Awards 2022 in the UK.

The show, which aired on Netflix, was revealed as one of the nominees for this year’s prestigious awards ceremony on Friday. The awards take place in London on July 28.

Young, Rich, and African is nominated in the Best International Show category. The show stars famous African personalities including Andile Ncube, Nadia Nakai, Khanyi Mbau, Naked DJ, Nigerian musician Innocent, also known as 2baba, and his wife Annie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annie Idibia (@annieidibia1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khanyi Mbau Metanoia (@mbaureloaded)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zarithebosslady (@zarithebosslady)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author