Youth Festival goes beyond traditional museum functions

The city’s signature youth festival Aluta Nova is making its return for the second time this year. on the last weekend of Youth Month.

The festival will take place at the iconic James Hall Museum on the last weekend of Youth Month. It aims to promote and market museums in the City of Joburg as places of attraction.

Speaking to Sunday World, head curator at the James Hall Museum, Gaisang Sathekge, said the aim of the event is to make sure that museums go beyond the traditional functions. The event will also provide a variety of cultural activities catering to a diverse audience.

“Not many people visit museums or even feel that there can be entertainment at these types of places, so we want to make the youth feel the need to actually go and enjoy themselves at a museum,” said Sathekge.

She added that with this festival, the aim is also to create opportunities for the youth in creative SMMEs (small, micro, and medium enterprises).

“We do not only just want this to be a once-off event, but we will be doing it annually now. The reason we chose the end of the month is because of the actual Youth Day, people have commitments which have become a norm to celebrate the day, so we do not want events to crash.”

Guests will be guided on museum tours, bus rides in the 1952 London bus, theatre performances, food stalls and craft markets throughout the day.

There will also be a live performances by Joburg’s top and upcoming talent Urban Village, Rams, Kid Fonque, Castro, Hamma the Dude, Doda & Boisanza, Homie Lover Friends, Avant-Garde Troupé, Phatstoki, and Bonj.

The festival will take place on Saturday June 25 between 12pm and 10pm.

