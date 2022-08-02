E-edition
Zakes Bantwini to set stage alight at luju food and lifestyle festival

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival 2022 Initial Music Line-Up Announced

Zakes Bantwini and Ami Faku are gearing up to dazzle the crowds during the fourth annual Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival 2022.

The rest of the line-up includes Lura (Cape Verde), Radjha Ali (Mozambique), Shane Cooper & Mabuta (South Africa), as well as afro-soul sensation Msimisi (Eswatini).

The two-day music event, which will also showcase fashion, entertainment, culinary exploits, and connoisseur-led premium wine and whiskey, will take place in Eswatini on September 30 and October 1.

