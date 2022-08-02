Zakes Bantwini to set stage alight at luju food and lifestyle festival

Zakes Bantwini and Ami Faku are gearing up to dazzle the crowds during the fourth annual Standard Bank Luju Food & Lifestyle Festival 2022.

The rest of the line-up includes Lura (Cape Verde), Radjha Ali (Mozambique), Shane Cooper & Mabuta (South Africa), as well as afro-soul sensation Msimisi (Eswatini).

The two-day music event, which will also showcase fashion, entertainment, culinary exploits, and connoisseur-led premium wine and whiskey, will take place in Eswatini on September 30 and October 1.

