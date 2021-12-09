1Magic’s new reality show, Makoti, Are You the One? coming to screens in January

Johannesburg- What happens when four potential wives choose to move into their potential mother-in-law’s home, with the hopes of earning their blessing to marry her son?

That’s the premise of 1Magic’s ground-breaking new reality series, Makoti… Are You the One?

Makoti… Are You the One? takes the cultural practice referred to as ‘ukukotiza’ in isiZulu – a period where a woman moves in with her in-laws after lobola is paid – and brings it earlier into the courtship, allowing couples to possibly stop themselves from making what could be a huge mistake.

Premiering on 7 January 2021, the brand new 13-episode reality show follows couples from vastly different backgrounds who are hoping to take their relationship to the ultimate step, marriage. But will their ideological, religious, socioeconomic and cultural differences get in the way of their happiness?

There’s only one way to find out – by the potential wife moving in with her potential in-laws for 21 days so that she can master and execute tasks that test if she is indeed someone who can fit into her new family.

By the end of the season, the couples will either make it out stronger or crumble. What happens if the mothers-in-law don’t approve of their potential makotis – will the son go ahead and marry the woman they love without Mommy’s consent? What if the makoti herself decides this isn’t the family she wants to marry into? Can love conquer all? It will make for riveting viewing!

“Our objective is to continuously grow the local offering for our 1Magic viewers on DStv Compact Plus and Premium,” says Shirley Adonisi , newly appointed Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

“We’re excited to start off the year with topical, original content that resonates with our audiences and will no doubt keep our viewers entertained ” she concludes.

Tune into Makoti… Are You the One? on 1Magic, DStv Channel 103, Fridays at 20:30 starting 7 January.

