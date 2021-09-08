Five Scandal! stars who have left the soapie in 2021

Johannesburg- Etv’s Scandal! has been around for a very long time and the soapie has gained both viewership and popularity because of its thrilling storylines.

A number of stars have however bid farewell to the popular soapie and they were the reason why the dramatic series was named Scandal!.

Here are five Scandal! stars who have exited and some yet to exit the show this year:

Sivenathi Mabuya

Sivenathi Mabuya who plays the role of Xolile Langa is one of the latest actresses to leave Scandal!.

Sivenathi’s last appearance on the soapie was aired last week Friday, where her character Xolile packed her bags and went to Bisho.

The actress later confirmed the news of her departure on her social media pages.

2. Lusanda Mbane

Lusanda Mbane who played the role of Boniswa Langa has confirmed that she will be leaving the show by end of this year.

She confirmed the news herself on her social media pages that she indeed will be leaving the show after having joined Scandal! 5 years ago.

3. Patrick Mofokeng

Patrick Mofokeng who plays the role of Mlungisi Ngema will also be leaving the show. Patrick resigned from Scandal! to join another telenovela Lingashoni which airs on 1 Magic channel.

Mlungisi Ngema has confirmed that he is saying goodbye to Scandal after almost 12 years of being in Scandal!.

4. Brighton Ngoma

Brighton Ngoma well known for playing the role Quinton Nyathi on Etv Scandal! bids farewell to the show after 12 years with the Production.

He leaves the show after being involved in a tragic accident that resulted in his death.

5. Howza Mosese

Howza Mosese who is plays role of Lerumo Chabedi on Scandal! recently confirmed that he too will be one of the stars who will be leaving the show.

Howza joined Scandal in 2013, where he was a bodyguard at first and later on, his character developed into a respected policeman.

The kwaito star revealed to Sowentan Live in June about his exit on the show, as he will be pursuing his music career again.

