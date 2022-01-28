Actor Linda Majola to host RHOD launch

Johannesburg- Actor and TikTok star, Linda Majola has announced that he will be hosting the official launch of one of South African reality television shows, Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD).

Majola who recently joined the most talked about show at the moment, the Wife on Showmax, took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans.

“I’ll be hosting the Real Housewives of Durban launch livestream today! Access your front row seat to see the opulence behind today’s soirée on Showmax,” Majola wrote on Instagram.

According to a Showmax’s social media account, the launch will take place tonight at 6 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline)

This new season already has tongues wagging because of the new faces that the show has introduced. It has been on the trends since the first episode aired.

People need to understand that protecting umuntu omthandayo even when you no longer together goes a long way and i respect LaConco for that #RHODurban — real_zoe🌻 (@shezi_zoleka) January 28, 2022

I hope her Durban house is Real Housewives standard. Asinobuka izindlu ezi yellow zase Mzumbe la. #RHODurban https://t.co/Pxn8PMUk2h — uBhut’ Bae’ker (@uNhlaka_) January 10, 2022

“I am very spoilt. My husband has spoiled me rotten. I have the most beautiful life” #RHODurban 😮‍💨🕯🔥🔥 🐓 🔪 🕯🕯🕯 — Mooks🦄 (@_shortpantsss) January 28, 2022

Sorisha the sweetheart and matured❤ LaConco the most genuine and honest❤ Jojo and Londi bringing fire and life to the show❤ And Patiently waiting for MaKhumalo❤ As for Annie and Nonku; give me zero mam

#RHODurban — Ngubane KW😍 (@khulisowitness1) January 28, 2022

Everybody views LaC as this aggressive, scary 'Zulu woman' like Nonku said however, I'm so happy the producers allowed that narrative to be broken, we are seeing a different side to LaC and I love it!!!! Vulnerability and all!!! #RHODurban — Mbali Mhlongo (@umbali_mh) January 28, 2022

I find it funny how Annie is starting drama once again, it is as if she's pleased with Laconco not being engaged uAnnie she's annoyingly messy. Girl how about you mind your own and try not to find another woman's pain amusing and so what if she's not engaged? #RHODurban — Thando (@_th_a_nd_o) January 28, 2022

