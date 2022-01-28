REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Actor Linda Majola to host RHOD launch

By Coceka Magubeni
Linda Majola. Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- Actor and TikTok star, Linda Majola has announced that he will be hosting the official launch of one of South African reality television shows, Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD).

Majola who recently joined the most talked about show at the moment, the Wife on Showmax, took to Instagram to share the good news with his fans.

“I’ll be hosting the Real Housewives of Durban launch livestream today! Access your front row seat to see the opulence behind today’s soirée on Showmax,” Majola wrote on Instagram.

According to a Showmax’s social media account, the launch will take place tonight at 6 pm.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax (@showmaxonline)

This new season already has tongues  wagging because of the new faces that the show has introduced. It has been on the trends since the first episode aired.

 

