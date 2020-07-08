Actress Mary Twala to be laid to rest tomorrow

Veteran actress Mary Twala’s funeral will be held tomorrow.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic and the regulations set, no members of the public will be allowed to attend the funeral and the limit of attendees is restricted to 50.

The funeral will be at an undisclosed venue in Soweto.

This is according to a statement released on Wednesday, on behalf of her celebrity son Somizi Mhlongo, which also stated that the public will get a chance to live stream the funeral service on various social media platforms.

“The funeral of veteran South African actress and entertainer Mary Twala will take place on Thursday morning, 9 July 2020.

“Due to the current global pandemic of COVID-19, the funeral will adhere to the current national funeral restrictions of only 50 attendees allowed, together with the necessary health protocols being observed,” reads the statement.

The 79-year-old died at Parklane Hospital on Saturday.

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo