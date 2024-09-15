Actress to fight eviction from house to bitter end

Former Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize and her two daughters are sharing their contested

Johannesburg home with two male strangers.

She is refusing to vacate the house and is awaiting an eviction order from a man who claims to have purchased her home from an auction after she failed to make her monthly installment payments.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content