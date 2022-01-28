REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

AKA’s thread of classics as he celebrates his birthday

By Coceka Magubeni
AKA

Johannesburg- Rapper Kiernan Forbes, well-known by his stage name AKA has today celebrated 34th his birthday in style through classic moments.

The Fela in Versace hitmaker took to his social media accounts to celebrate his birthday and shared a thread of classic moments that he has done in his career, in exclusive interviews and perfomances.

Chek out how the rapper went down memory lane below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kairo 🇿🇦 (@kairo.forbes)

