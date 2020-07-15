E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
News

Amapiano loses trendsetter Paper 707

By Somaya Stockenstroom

Tributes from many South African artists have poured in for the trendsetter, Vusi “Papers 707” Mabuza, who made some signature Amapiano dance moves a vibe.

It has been reported that his death was caused by gout, at the age of 42.

The tragic news of his death came just a week after he buried his mother.


Papers, who released a mixtape with Thaba DA DJ, titled Lockdown medication vol 2, last month, first became popular because of his unique dance moves. These classic steps were often copied by Cassper Nyovest, DJ Lamiez Holworthy and others.

 

 

 

 

Author


Similar stories

Business

Priscillah Mabelane quits the Standard Bank board

Priscillah Mabelane has quit the board of Standard Bank, the country’s biggest bank by assets said. Her resignation came as a surprise as she...
Read more
Covid-19

Numsa says government, not alcohol, is to blame for shortages of hospital beds

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) says government, and not alcohol, is to blame for shortages of hospital beds.   The union, in...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

For up to date Corona information, visit SA Government’s Covid-19 Portal