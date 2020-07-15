Amapiano loses trendsetter Paper 707

Tributes from many South African artists have poured in for the trendsetter, Vusi “Papers 707” Mabuza, who made some signature Amapiano dance moves a vibe.

It has been reported that his death was caused by gout, at the age of 42.

The tragic news of his death came just a week after he buried his mother.

Papers, who released a mixtape with Thaba DA DJ, titled Lockdown medication vol 2, last month, first became popular because of his unique dance moves. These classic steps were often copied by Cassper Nyovest, DJ Lamiez Holworthy and others.

This man made most of South Africans gravitate towards the Amapiano sound through his dance moves, the streets shall never forget that. It's confirmed, ezulwini kune party this Friday!

May your soul Rest in Perfect Peace, Grootman. ❤🙏#RipPapers707 pic.twitter.com/Y0FidcXMk9 — Ghetto Universe Media (@_GhettoUni) July 15, 2020

Ro jaiva,re jaivele Ke mang byanong grootes?! Robala ka kgotso Papers ❤️#rippaper707 pic.twitter.com/abq570saPl — 𝔻𝕁 𝕃𝕒𝕞𝕚𝕖𝕫 ℍ𝕠𝕝𝕨𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕙𝕪 (@LamiezHolworthy) July 15, 2020

Jazzidisciples's 'Long Lasting' song was the 1st Amapiano hit to endorse Amapiano Lifestyle. Papers 707 is seen dancing through out the Long Lasting video. His 'weird' & 'drunk' moves whilst holding a Hennessey bottle later became what is known as Amapiano dance#RipPapers707 pic.twitter.com/OzZ9aNM55f — Tumelo Warona (@DjNewAfrica) July 15, 2020

😔 The Yanos have lost a truly unapologetic ambassador!!! On behalf of #Amapiano: DANKO AND #RipPapers707 pic.twitter.com/X38iOeJN3C — DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) July 15, 2020

Somaya Stockenstroom