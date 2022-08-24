ARTSPLIT makes prestigious African artworks more accessible

ARTSPLIT is creating a community for art lovers across the continent to enjoy and invest in African artworks. The company is digitizing the space by having an app that allows investors, art collectors, and artists to have visibility, flexibility, and the ability to buy and sell artworks.

Art is no longer for a chosen few or only meant to be enjoyed in galleries now that ARTSPLIT has created the new art economy.

The community of collectors benefits from the flexibility of either co-ownership or full ownership, with opportunities for physical custodianship of these artworks for a brief period, enabling them to enjoy art that they love.

ARTSPLIT will also provide opportunities for owners of investment-grade African art to list their works, and have them evaluated and sold to members of the community.

The art trading platform for investment-grade African artworks is set to launch officially in three countries – South Africa, Nigeria and Ghana. The app also allows art lovers to trade their splits of prestigious African artworks in real-time.

There will also be an option for corporate brands with a pan-African and diaspora footprint to lease artwork for their office and business premises.

The trading platform will be at Keyes Art Mile in Johannesburg to showcase some works and create dialogues on the importance of the new art economy.

Media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini will be the facilitator.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author