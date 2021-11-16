Ayanda Ncwane bags an international award

Johannesburg- Real Housewives of Johannesburg star, Ayanda Ncwane, received massive recognition at the Global African Awards for an Outstanding Contribution to the Entertainment and the Music Industry.

The star expressed how she feels and gave praises to God.

“It’s reaping season! To God be the Glory. Tonight dripping gold and receiving an International award from Global African Award for Excellence in Music Business and entertainment.” she wrote on her Instagram.

“I’m so grateful to be awarded the Global African Award @Globalafricanawards for Outstanding Contribution to Entertainment and the Music Industry. It is humbling to be recognized for the work over the years and many thanks to everyone who has supported our endeavours over the years.”

Ncwane said every accolade or achievement she receives brings a lot of responsibility for her next challenge.

“The past decade was incredibly significant for me in business. Mine was to work hard and harder than the other day, not knowing someone is watching all that hard work, excellence, passion and dedication. ”

“Our Independent Record Label became the BEST SELLING company for 4 ( as in 1,2, 3, 4) consecutive years. All the hard work I was doing as a driving force of our company, producing outstanding results and breaking records that till this day have not been broken. That evidence changed how I was perceived from just as “Sfiso’s wife” to “Madam Ayanda “ who deserve the respect because she had earned it!!!, she wrote.

She recently announced that she is not going to be part of the Real Housewives of Durban season 2 as she feels that the show does not preserve her late husband’s dignity.

