Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo celebrate 21 years of marriage

Johannesburg- Power couple Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo are celebrating a whopping 21 years of marriage together.

Basetsana took to social media to pen a heartfelt message to her husband Romeo for their anniversary.

“Twenty-one years later, I will still choose you, marry you, have your babies, build a life with you and make the most beautiful memories. But then that’s exactly what you have given me and given us.”

“Thank you for your unwavering devotion and love for me and our children. You have made it so easy to love you all these years. Happy Anniversary to us Sthandwa sam’. May the hand of God always be upon you, protect you, grant you long life, good health, and pure joy! I love you Mntungwa, we love you Pops (as your kids call you),” she wrote.

The couple met in 1990 when Basetsana was crowned Miss Soweto but only started dating in 1997, and later tied the knot in 2000.

