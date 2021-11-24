Bassline presents “I Am Here” featuring some of SA’s greatest musicians

Johannesburg- Bassline has announced that it will be hosting the Bassline Fest I AM HERE live music concert taking place on 27 November at the iconic Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

The concert will be in collaboration with leading pan-African music trade-event ACCES.

This concert will be held for a live audience (in-line with Covid regulations) and also streamed internationally with Bassline’s festival partners.

The headline artists are South African legend Thandiswa Mazwai and Zambia-born Australia-based Sampa The Great, who has been impacting globally with her latest albums and shows.

Also billed for the line-up are SA hip hop stalwart Stogie T, Lesotho’s Morena Leraba, Laliboi and Ikati Esengxoweni from South Africa and Moonga K from Zambia/Botswana.

“ACCES is a pan-African trade event for music industry players to exchange ideas, discover new talent and create business linkages. ACCES is held in a different African cities every year, attracting active music industry players from across the globe. This year is Johannesburg’s turn,” said concert organizer Brad Holmes of Bassline. ”

You can register for ACCES here.

ACCES is organised by the Music In Africa Foundation, a non-profit and pan-African organisation, in partnership with Siemens Stiftung, Goethe-Institut and Reeperbahn Festival International – one of Europe’s largest club festivals.

Featuring international speakers, networkers and showcasing artists, ACCES will offer a strong programme that includes industry talks, pitch and networking sessions, workshops, music performances and exhibitions with delegates from over 40 countries.

Holmes emphasised that the performances are happening as a result of the support of a number of different organizations.

He further added, “Sampa The Great’s performance at the Bassline Fest is made possible by the Reeperbahn Festival. SAKIFO Festival is supporting StogieT’s performance in keeping with the long relationship with Bassline Fest, sharing talent and industry experience. StogieT will be presenting his craft with the support of an all-star jazz quartet; Shane Cooper on bass & electric guitar, Bokani Dyer on keys/piano, multi-instrumentalist Clement Carr, Justin Badenhorst on drums and additional vocals by BONJ.”

Eddie Hatidye, Music In Africa Director said, “The Bassline team has for many years championed the celebration and discovery of African talent. We at the Music In Africa Foundation are delighted to finally have the opportunity to join forces with Bassline with the goal to produce a memorable event.”

