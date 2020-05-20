Miss SA hopeful Bianca Schoombee withdraws entry

What you do today, can hurt you tomorrow.

Miss SA hopeful, Bianca Schoombee, felt the wrath of twitter after her tweets from seven years ago, when she was only 14, was exposed.

Schoombee who had her two minutes of fame when she posted a Miss South Africa entry on Saturday, was labeled her a ‘racist’ and body shamer.

Bianca said she’s ready to be #MissSA2020 & Black Twitter went back as far as 2013 just to prove that once tweeted racists tweets & she’s been body shaming others therefore #BiancaMustFall hai this App. #MissSA2020 #Bianca #BiancaSchoombee pic.twitter.com/9rKJ6CC7sD — Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) May 20, 2020

After apologising, she revoked her entry from the beauty pageant.

“I am heartbroken in the turn of events that has transpired on social media… I have grown so much as a woman from who I was a teenager, and whilst I am so heartbroken about my teenage ignorance, I am also proud that deep within me, I have grown to not only embrace but also be a catalyst to help so many more people who may have ignorantly uttered words and statements that were prejudice,” she wrote.

“In the case of my previous tweets back when I was 15, I acted with poor hindsight and for that I am sorry.

“Having reflected deeply on the matter I have decided- on my own, to revoke my entry into Miss South Africa 2020,” she said.

Schoombee may have been disqualified from the competition before she decided to revoke her entry.

Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil said: “There is good governance in place to ensure that Miss South Africa finalists and semi-finalists align with our values.

“Our rules state that any semi-finalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss South Africa pageant into disrepute.

“Unsavoury or unethical conduct includes, but is not limited to, bribery, racism, sexism, slander or libel.”

Entries for this year’s competition are currently open and will close on May 31, 2020, at midnight.

The organisers have not yet announced its panel of judges nor evaluated any of the entries received.

“Once we have a selection of potential semi-finalists we run the necessary background checks,” said Weil.

Modelling agency Sync, also asked South Africans to forgive her and came out defending Schoombee. They also deleted their tweets after the twitter uproar.