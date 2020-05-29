Black Coffee VS Prince Kaybee – Kaybee doesn’t seek an apology

Award-winning Dj Prince Kaybee does not want an apology from the internationally recognized Dj Black Coffee.

This follows a shady jab made by the award-winning “Drive” musician, who was responding to a tweet made by Prince Kaybee, on Thursday morning.

The “Banomoya” hitmaker said, “The problem is that celebrities fall for the same trap all the time, ‘the urge to sound wise’. You watch a few youtube videos you wanna sound intelligent. Carry on, you will meet your maker. (sic)”

In response, Black Coffee said: “Here’s a question without the “urge of sounding intelligent”…..Are you a celebrity?”

The online spat went on for the most part of Thursday afternoon with side commentary from Euphonik after Black Coffee tweeted “House N****r”.

Much to the disapproval of annoyed tweeps. “Looks like our hero is a horrible person. I was hurt on your behalf…I think he owes you an apology,” said @RubuThulisa.

The ‘Fetch your life’ DJ went as far as claiming that Black Coffee always “disliked” him.

“I don’t want his apology, Black Coffee has always disliked me, a few years ago I won an award of a catagory he wanted at the Metrofm awards (sic), “Best Remix”. You know wt he said?, “his Alicia Keys remix is official and played all over. So he doesn’t get how I won.”

In an effort to iron out their difference Black Coffee said: “In your statement, you were excluding yourself as a celebrity hence my question..I wasn’t fighting, I wish you spent time understanding it. But manje sila….wishing you all the best (sic).”

Author



Nokuthula Zwane