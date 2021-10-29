Boity asks her fans help her bag the E! People’s Choice Award

Johannesburg- SA rapper and businesswoman Boity has been nominated for an E! People’s Choice Award.

Thulo took to her Twitter and asked fans to vote for her and help her bag the award.

“Be still my heart! Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award in the #AfricanSocialStar category! This is definitely a “vision board coming to life” moment! Please help me bring it home by VOTING! Your love and support mean the world to me,” she wrote

“Receiving this nomination is honestly a dream come true! I feel so honoured that the work that I do is being celebrated on such a massive platform. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she wrote.

Other South Africans who have joined Boity in the nominations list are television personality Lasizwe, makeup artist and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase and Tik-Tok creator Witney Ramabulana.

Fans shared their screenshots after casting their votes for the Bakae rapper.

😍😭💃🏾 Fam, I have been nominated for the E! People’s Choice Award! 😍 Please help me bring it home by VOTING! Your love and support mean the world to me! ❤️❤️🙏🏾✨ To VOTE, Tweet #AfricanSocialStar and #Boity on Twitter or online -> https://t.co/jSwKnQP2EC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JnX6xfksO9 — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) October 28, 2021

Hey big sis @Boity I have cast all my votes for you!! 🙌✨ i would also love for you to please vote for me for "People Choice Award" for #MrCentralSouthAfrica on Instagram the link its the one below :https://t.co/WLhzl52GjV #AfricanSocialStar #boity pic.twitter.com/JIDyL9dTZy — Great_Selani (@AvieSelani) October 28, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda