Boity wants R450K for a girlfriend allowance

Johannesburg – Boity Thulo has shocked many and revealed that she wants R450 000 for a girlfriend allowance.

Boity shared the shocking news to Mihlali, on her Cocktail hour YouTube show.

“Boity says she expects her girlfriend allowance to be R450 000.”

Boity says she expects her girlfriend allowance to be R450 000. pic.twitter.com/VC9zZQTwKq — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) November 12, 2021

This is how Tweeps have reacted to Boity’s shocking girlfriend allowance wish after Mihlali shared she gets R50 000.

Hai these ones thinks ke America moo you can even tell by how they conduct themselves,R450K for someone who gets drunk and get moered nkare nyaope boi — Mdavazo okokoko (@MdavazoO) November 12, 2021

The question is – what is so special about Boitumelo that she thinks she deserves this kind of money? What value will she add to a man’s life to deserve this money? — The Invisible Coach (@jack37663364) November 12, 2021

Anton Jeftha won’t be able to give Boity not even 10K a month girlfriend allowance. She should just settle with him and not worry about the money, he is a handsome man & seems nice. — Jaden (@JadenLoveLungi) November 12, 2021

She's chasing clout this one I guess she would be happy to hear her brothers spending such amount on their gfs — DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY (@AndreYardman) November 12, 2021

