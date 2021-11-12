VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Boity wants R450K for a girlfriend allowance

By Sunday World
Boity Thulo

Johannesburg – Boity Thulo has shocked many and revealed that she wants R450 000 for a girlfriend allowance.

Boity shared the shocking news to Mihlali, on her Cocktail hour YouTube show.

“Boity says she expects her girlfriend allowance to be R450 000.”

This is how Tweeps have reacted to Boity’s shocking girlfriend allowance wish after Mihlali shared she gets R50 000.

