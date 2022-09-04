Buthelezi-Shezi considers tickling our funny bones

She is popularly known as a bubbly presenter and actress on some of the country’s top soapies and dramas. Now entertainer Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi is considering hosting a female stand-up comedy show.

This, she says, forms part of her efforts to bring about more recognition for female comedians in South Africa, but admits she is not yet comfortable with cracking jokes with all eyes fixated on her, and with people waiting in anticipation of what she is about to say to make them laugh.

Buthelezi-Shezi says lately she has had many people pushing her to take the plunge, including Mzansi’s favourite star comedian Skhumba, admitting there is no reason for her to limit her scope in the entertainment space.

“I am warming up to comedy. I have been approached by several people asking me about my upcoming stand-up comedy show as if I was planning one, or people asking when I am hosting one. This has proved to me there is appetite out there for me to pop some jokes on stage. As much as I love the idea, it still freaks me out.

“I love being an entertainer and I was born to be one. However, I am biding my time.

“Rushing into anything means less planning and it will not be good for me if I fail.

“I want to succeed in whatever I do,” said Buthelezi-Shezi.

The inspiration to take up comedy comes from shooting Who’s My Daddy?, a new family comedy flick to be released at local cinemas this month.

The movie features Jason Goliath, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Lasizwe Dambuza, Celeste Ntuli and Alfred Ntombela, among many top South African actors, comedians and musicians.

Buthelezi-Shezi will play the funny and flamboyant sugar mama known as Nandi, the story narrator whose popular line is asking her son-in-law “who’s your daddy?”.

“The character I play came normal to me because this woman is full of fun and the storyline is based on her big question. As the movie progresses, Nandi’s Indian son-in-law goes out looking for his father and he has the support of his family,” she says.

The former The Queen actress and Our Perfect Wedding presenter said she has a deep appreciation for fun female characters as there are not many of them in the country.

“Comedy has a way of keeping families together, for families to forget about life’s challenges for a while. This is why I feel honoured to have been chosen to play Nandi. The team is funny and loving”.

