Cassper denies claims about sending Andile Mpisane his 990’s

Johannesburg – South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest, has denied sending football player Andile Mpisane from Royal AM his ‘Root of Fame 990’ sneakers which he released earlier this year.

Mr Handsome, a twitter user claimed that Cassper Nyovest sent Andile Mpisane the sneakers and asked him to take a video of them.

Mpisane supposedly refused to do that and said that he will only buy the sneakers for people that work at his house.

Nyovest responded to the tweet saying that the whole story is fabricated and that he never sent Mpisane the sneakers and that he did not buy any.

He added that Mpisane did buy a tracksuit once and sent love to him despite the claims made.

This whole story is a lie but thanx for promoting my shoe doe. I didn't send Andile Nothing! He also didn't buy any pairs. He did buy a tracksuit once doe. Love out to him. https://t.co/jueG6YiWd2 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 28, 2021

Mpisane has not responded to claims made about him.

Cassper released the Root of Fame 990 sneaker in collaboration with Drip, a South African sneaker brand in July this year.

Many of his fans and celebrity friends including Anele Mdoda have supported and mentioned how comfortable the shoe is.

The Radio and Television personality recently had an accident where she was hit by a car while she was waiting to be picked up at the airport.

She explained that she thought she was getting mugged and the next she felt pressure forcing her to the ground and she all of a sudden could not move her right leg.

Fortunately, she did not sustain any major injuries and she believes that the 990’s that she was wearing save her.

Cassper shared her story on Twitter and the picture that she sent him after the accident.

She also told the story to her listeners on her radio show, 94,7 and reassured everyone that she was okay.

A message from Anele Mdoda yesterday! "My homie, your shoe saved my ankle after a car ran over me yesterday !" She then sent me this picture. Hahaha so there you have it!!! The 990s are saving lives!!!! She just told this story on radio. Get well my friend. #RF990 pic.twitter.com/TpmSiq212r — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) September 27, 2021

The shoe seems to be a winner amongst many including Mihlali Ndamase and Duma Ntando.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest)

