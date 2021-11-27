Castle Lite introduces LULU to save your summer

Johannesburg – Castle lite is here to #saveyoursummer as they make Mzansi homes the centre of enjoyment this December.

On Thursday, Africa’s largest premium beer, Castle Lite, is launched its #saveyoursummer campaign hosted by comedian Mpho Popps, female rapper Moozlie, and interior designer and comedian Donovan Goliath.

Castle lite is introducing this campaign to allow South Africans to enjoy their summer, despite what may happen in terms of lockdown.

The beer brand said, “This year, the best way to chill out, is to chill in. Encouraging Mzansi to turn up this summer in the most responsible way, at home”.

Additionally, Castle Lite is giving away 10 home entertainment upgrades worth R50 000 each.

This includes home décor, electronics to up the ‘vibe’, Castle Lite beers to keep South Africans refreshed, as well as fridges to keep it extra cold.

To ensure nothing stands in the way of entertainment and summer fun, Castle Lite has introduced LULU, a virtual pod that will help South Africans discover the latest fashion trends and the latest music.

LULU’s fun personality is brought to life through digital content and her virtual interaction with consumers across the socials.

At the launch, guests were given headphones to experience and communicate with LULU listen and listen to hosts, and vibe to the music.

“To introduce LULU, Castle Lite has partnered with a face well known in millions of homes across South Africa – Vusi Kunene. He is synonymous with being the tough, bad guy of TV, and what better way to show how LULU can bring enjoyment to your home space than if she can bring out the lightness and fun in Vusi. The dynamic interplay between the heavy and the light makes for entertaining content, all while keeping you informed on how to have the best chill-out at home,” Castle Lite said.

“After the unpredictability of last year’s summer, and with the uncertainty of this year’s summer, we knew our consumers needed some help to make sure this summer is full of uninterrupted enjoyment, no matter what happens out there. That’s why Castle Lite is here to save your summer – with refreshing prizes to be won and super entertaining content, we’re here to guarantee your enjoyment. Lulu is a part of this, and we’re putting her to the test this summer. ” Says Castle Lite Brand Director, Colleen Duvenage.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author